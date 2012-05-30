FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand up in latest week -MasterCard
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand up in latest week -MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand in the week before Memorial Day rose from the prior week as consumers went to the pumps before the holiday weekend which launches the peak summer driving season, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending Pulse report issued Wednesday.

In the week to May 25, gasoline demand in the United States rose 3 percent from the previous week, but was 1.1 percent lower than the year-ago week.

MasterCard’s data cover the Friday before Memorial Day.

Gasoline prices fell 4 cents last week to $3.69 a gallon. That was 3.4 percent lower than last year.

The four-week moving average for demand posted its 62nd straight decline, down 2.8 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.