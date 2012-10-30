US gasoline demand dropped ahead of storm -MasterCard

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. retail gasoline demand in the week to Oct. 26 fell from a year earlier, just before Hurricane Sandy bashed the East Coast, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Last week’s gasoline consumption fell 1.3 percent from a year ago, but was just 0.1 percent lower than in the previous week, MasterCard’s report showed.

The group said it expected Sandy to have a push-pull effect on demand.

“Typically during a Hurricane, there is a pre-pumping surge before the storm hits as drivers stock up on gasoline for their cars and portable generators followed by a slump after the storm due to power outages and road closures,” said John Gamel, gasoline analyst for MasterCard Advisors SpendingPulse.

At an average $3.62 a gallon, gasoline prices fell 14 cents from a week ago but were 4.9 percent costlier than last year, MasterCard added.

The four-week moving average for demand for the week ending Oct. 26 fell by 2.4 percent compared with year-ago levels. Consumption is down 3.8 percent year to date.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks. (Editing by David Gregorio)