UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand up last week as prices fall -MasterCard
January 24, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand up last week as prices fall -MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. retail gasoline demand rose 2.7 percent last week compared with the week before as the price per gallon fell, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Thursday.

A gallon of gasoline sold for $3.31 per gallon on average last week, 1 cent cheaper than in the week to Jan. 11 and 2.4 percent lower than a year earlier, MasterCard said.

Demand, however, was 1.3 percent lower than a year ago, according to the data. The four-week moving average for demand also fell last week, down 1.9 percent from year-ago levels.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

