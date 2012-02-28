FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand down 7 pct yr/yr as price rises -MasterCard
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand down 7 pct yr/yr as price rises -MasterCard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Prices up 7 cents to $3.60 a gallon

* Gasoline demand up 2.5 pct in week to Feb. 24

* Demand down 6.9 pct from year ago, prices 11.1 pct higher

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.5 percent last week as motorists filled up for the Presidents Day holiday but was down 6.9 percent from a year ago on higher fuel costs, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

In the latest week to Feb. 24, gasoline prices rose 7 cents to average $3.60 a gallon nationally, and were 11.1 percent higher than a year earlier, MasterCard said.

The four-week moving average demand dropped 6 percent compared with last year, the 49th consecutive year-over-year decline.

“Gasoline demand continues to post steeper year-over-year declines as we near the end of February, in tandem with the steady rise in gasoline prices,” said John Gamel, gasoline analyst with MasterCard.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

