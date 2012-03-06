UPDATE 1-U.S. gasoline demand down 6.5 pct yr/yr -MasterCard

* Gasoline demand last week down 6.5 pct from year ago

* Demand down 1.5 pct from previous week - MasterCard

* Gasoline prices up 15 cents a gallon

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. retail gasoline demand last week was 6.5 percent lower than the same week in 2011, as prices at the pump shot up, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand also fell 1.5 percent week over week, MasterCard added.

A gallon of gasoline on average sold in the week to March 2 for $3.75 across service stations in the country, 15 cents higher than in the previous week and 9.3 percent more expensive than a year ago.

The four-week moving average demand dipped for the 50th straight week, down 6.3 percent from a year ago.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.