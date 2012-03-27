FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand off as price rises- MasterCard
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand off as price rises- MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Average gasoline demand down 7 pct yr/yr

* Four-week average demand down 6.6 pct

* Price per gallon up 4.00 cents week-on-week

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. average gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent last week as the price of a gallon approached the $4 a gallon mark, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending Pulse report on Tuesday.

Gasoline consumption in the week to March 23 was 7 percent lower than the same period a year earlier, MasterCard said.

A gallon of gasoline cost $3.88 last week, 4 cents higher than the previous week and up 9 percent from a year earlier.

The four-week moving average for demand dropped for the 53rd straight week, down 6.6 percent compared with last year, MasterCard data showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payment system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

