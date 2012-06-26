FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gasoline demand down on uncertain outlook-MasterCard
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

US gasoline demand down on uncertain outlook-MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand fell last week as an uncertain economic outlook forced motorists to cut back on non-essential driving, MasterCard’s SpendingPulse report showed on Tuesday.

Demand fell by 3.5 percent in the week to June 22 compared with the same week a year ago, MasterCard data showed.

Week-over-week gasoline consumption was flat over the last two weeks.

Gasoline sold for $3.48 a gallon last week, down 10 cents from two weeks ago and 3.9 percent lower than during the comparable week last year.

The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 66th consecutive week, down 3.2 percent from a year earlier.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

MasterCard changed the frequency of this report this summer from weekly to every two weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.