US gasoline demand dips as prices climb - MasterCard
July 24, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

US gasoline demand dips as prices climb - MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand fell over the last two weeks as the price of a gallon shot up for the first time in more than 3-1/2 months, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Gasoline consumption fell by 5 percent in the two-week period ending July 20, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The average price of gasoline rose 10 cents over the two weeks to $3.43 a gallon, 7 percent lower than levels seen last year, MasterCard said. This was the first increase in 14 weeks.

Last week’s four-week moving average for demand was 4.6 percent lower than a year earlier.

However, demand was steady week-over-week, the report showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms, including cash and checks.

MasterCard changed the frequency of this report this summer from weekly to every two weeks.

