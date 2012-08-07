FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gasoline demand dips as prices rise-MasterCard
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

US gasoline demand dips as prices rise-MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists bought fewer gallons of gasoline in the last two weeks as prices at the pump shot up, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report released Tuesday.

Gasoline demand fell 3 percent over the two weeks ending Aug. 3 from a year earlier, after the average price at the pump rose 10 cents to $3.53 per gallon, MasterCard said.

Last week’s four-week moving average for demand was 4 percent lower than a year earlier.

Week-to-week, gasoline consumption increased 1.2 percent in the week to July 27 then fell 0.9 percent in the week to Aug. 3, the report showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms, including cash and checks.

MasterCard changed the frequency of its report this summer from weekly to every other week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.