NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Americans drove 4 percent more miles in December than they did a year earlier, according to data released on Monday by the U.S. Department of Transportation, as falling gasoline prices helped boost driving on a year-over-year basis.

At 268.5 billion miles, December’s seasonally adjusted volume was a historic high for the month, federal data showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)