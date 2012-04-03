FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High prices depress U.S. gasoline demand-MasterCard
April 3, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 6 years ago

High prices depress U.S. gasoline demand-MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Average U.S. demand for gasoline fell slightly last week, down 0.7 percent from the week before, as the price of a gallon approached $4 and restrained seasonal demand, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending Pulse report on T ue sday.

Gasoline demand in the last week of March fell 3.5 percent compared with the same week last year, MasterCard said.

A gallon of gasoline at the pump cost $3.92 last week, 4 cents higher than the previous week and 8.6 percent more expensive than a year earlier.

The four-week moving average for demand dropped for the 54th straight week, down 5.9 percent compared with last year, MasterCard data showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

