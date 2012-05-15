FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gasoline demand up from previous week-MasterCard
May 15, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

US gasoline demand up from previous week-MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand increased last week from the previous week as pump prices fell, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Gasoline demand in the week to May 11 rose 4.5 percent, the report showed. Compared to a year earlier, however, demand was down 3.6 percent.

A gallon of gasoline sold on average for $3.76 last week, 5 cents cheaper than in the week to May 4.

The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 60th straight time, down 5.2 percent from the comparable period a year earlier, MasterCard’s weekly report showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

