US gasoline demand edges up last week amid holiday - MasterCard
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

US gasoline demand edges up last week amid holiday - MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.5 percent last week as motorists filled up for the Presidents Day holiday but was down 6.9 percent from a year ago, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

In the latest week to Feb. 24, gasoline prices rose 7 cents to average $3.60 a gallon nationally, and were 11.1 percent higher than a year earlier, MasterCard said.

The four-week moving average demand dropped 6 percent compared with last year, the 49th consecutive year-over-year decline.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

