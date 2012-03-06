FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gasoline demand down 6.5 pct yr/yr -MasterCard
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. gasoline demand down 6.5 pct yr/yr -MasterCard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent last week and was also down 6.5 percent compared with the same week last year, as prices at the pump shot up, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

A gallon of gasoline on average sold in the week to March 2 for $3.75 across service stations in the country, 15 cents higher than in the previous week and 9.3 percent more expensive than a year ago.

The four-week moving average demand dipped for the 50th straight week, down 6.3 percent from a year ago.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

