July 24, 2017 / 6:47 PM / an hour ago

U.S. motor travel up 2.2 pct in May from year ago -DOT

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Motorists logged 2.2 percent more miles on U.S. roads and highways in May compared with the same month last year, according to government data released Monday, keeping 2017 mileage on track to break last year's record.

Motorists have traveled 1.3 trillion miles on U.S. roads and highways this year through May, a 1.7 percent increase over the same stretch last year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Andrew Hay)

