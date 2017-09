NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 273.4 billion miles in March, up 5 percent from a year earlier, the Department of Transportation said on Wednesday.

For the year so far, drivers have logged 746 billion miles, up 4.2 percent for the same period a year earlier. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)