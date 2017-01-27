RPT-COLUMN-U.S. gasoline stock build weighs on prices and margins: Kemp

(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline stocks are rising faster than normal for the time of year and are starting to put pressure on prices and refining margins.

Stocks have risen by more than 17 million barrels since the end of 2016, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Gasoline inventories typically increase in January and February as suppliers prepare for refinery maintenance between February and April (tmsnrt.rs/2j8cKad).

But the rise in stocks during the first 20 days of 2017 was the largest for over 10 years and almost twice the seasonal average (tmsnrt.rs/2jB8cFo).

The only comparable rise was at the start of 2016, which left refiners struggling to reduce excess inventories later in the year.

East Coast inventories have risen 6 million barrels (9 percent) since the end of 2016, according to EIA data (tmsnrt.rs/2j8yt1J).

East Coast stocks now stand at a record for the time of year but the plentiful supply of gasoline is not restricted to one area.

Midwest and Gulf Coast inventories are up by 5 million barrels (9 percent) and 3 million barrels (4 percent) respectively, more than normal in both cases.

Gasoline demand is reportedly sluggish in a number of areas, with wholesale prices coming under pressure.

Gasoline refining margins have been softening with gross margin down from around $15 per barrel at the start of year to well under $12 (tmsnrt.rs/2j8naGZ).

Hedge funds and other money managers accumulated the largest net long position in gasoline futures and options since July 2014 (tmsnrt.rs/2j8dBb6).

The positions were mostly accumulated during late November and throughout the month of December. Few new ones have been added in January.

The concentration of hedge fund long positions poses an extra downside risk if and when fund managers decide to take profits and reduce their exposure (tmsnrt.rs/2j8nfuh).