WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. drivers paid 3.8 cents more for gasoline in past week, as high oil prices continued to push up fuel prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday. U.S. gasoline prices have jumped more than 27 cents in the past month, with the average cost at the pump up 30.5 cents from a year ago, the agency said in its weekly survey of service stations. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)