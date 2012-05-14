FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gasoline price down 3.6 cents/gal in latest wk
#Energy
May 14, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

US gasoline price down 3.6 cents/gal in latest wk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. drivers paid 3.6 cents
less for a gallon of gasoline in the past week as prices at the
pump continued their steady decline, the U.S. government said on
Monday.	
    The national price of regular, unleaded gasoline fell to
$3.75 a gallon in the week ended Monday, the Energy Information
Administration said in its weekly survey of service stations.	
    With summer driving season soon approaching, the cost of
gasoline is now down 20.6 cents from the same time a year ago.	
    Oil prices, which account for most of the cost of gasoline,
have collapsed in the past two weeks. Crude futures are down
around 10 percent on the New York Mercantile Exchange, dipping
to around $94 a barrel.	
    The U.S. weekly diesel fuel retail price fell 5.3 cents to
$4 a gallon, down 5.7 cents from a year ago.	
        	
                     Current     From Prior   From Year
                                    Week         Ago
 Unleaded Gasoline   $3.75       -3.6 cents  -20.6 cents
 Diesel              $4.00       -5.3 cents   -5.7 cents
 	
 (Reporting By Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

