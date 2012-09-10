FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US gasoline price up less than penny in latest week
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

US gasoline price up less than penny in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices were
mostly unchanged in the past week, rising less than half a
penny, the U.S. government said on Monday.
    The national price of regular, unleaded gasoline increased
0.4 cent to $3.85 a gallon in the week ended Monday, the Energy
Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service
stations.
    The slight increase followed a nearly 7-cent rise reported
the previous week when refinery outages due to Hurricane Isaac
pushed up gasoline prices.
    The cost of gasoline is now up 18.6 cents from the same time
a year ago.
    With fuel costs rising, the Obama administration has dusted
off plans from the spring for a potential release from emergency
oil reserves. 
    Typically, gasoline prices begin to dip in September as the
summer driving season ends, but there is concern that supply
disruptions and sanctions on Iran could push fuel prices higher
this year. 
    The U.S. weekly diesel fuel retail price rose 0.5 cent to
$4.13 a gallon, up 27 cents from a year ago.
        
                     Current     From Prior   From Year
                                    Week         Ago
 Unleaded Gasoline   $3.85       +0.4 cent   +18.6 cents
 Diesel              $4.13       +0.5 cent   +27.0 cents

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.