WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. drivers paid 13 cents more at the pump in the past week, the biggest weekly spike recorded by the government in nearly a year, as the political fight over surging fuel prices heats up.

U.S. gasoline prices have climbed nearly 20 cents in the past two weeks, up 33.8 cents from a year ago, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service stations. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)