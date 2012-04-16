UPDATE 1-US gasoline price fell 1.7 cents/gal in latest week

(Adds details, background)

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices eased for the second week in a row, as falling oil costs stalled gasoline’s march toward $4 a gallon nationwide, the U.S. government said on Monday.

The national price of gasoline dipped 1.7 cents to $3.92 a gallon in the week ended Monday, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service stations.

This is the second weekly decline in prices. After surging to record seasonal highs this year, gasoline prices dropped for the first time in nearly three months last week.

0il prices, which account for more than 70 percent of the cost of gasoline, have fallen about 5 percent from mid-March to levels around $103 a barrel on Monday.

Gasoline prices are now up just 7.8 cents from a year ago. In 2011, gasoline costs peaked in May at $3.97 a gallon.

Rapidly climbing gasoline prices have become top political fodder this election year, with lawmakers facing pressure to address energy costs.

While the Obama administration has said there is no “silver bullet” to high gasoline prices, officials have said the White House is weighing a release of emergency crude oil reserves to counteract supply disruptions, but no final decision has been made.

Republicans have blamed the Obama administration for high gasoline prices, claiming federal policies have limited domestic oil production. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Carol Bishopric and M.D. Golan)