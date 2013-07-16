FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US gasoline prices could rise 15 cents more due to oil spike -EIA
July 16, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

US gasoline prices could rise 15 cents more due to oil spike -EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices could rise an additional 15 cents a gallon due to the recent spike in oil costs, U.S. Energy Information Administration head Adam Sieminski said on Tuesday.

“Our analysis basically says that ... it could be another 15 cents, but that depends on what happens in the market and other things,” Sieminski told Reuters after a Senate hearing on gasoline prices.

Gasoline prices already jumped nearly 15 cents from a week ago to $3.64 a gallon on Monday, the EIA reported. (Reporting by Matt Haldane; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

