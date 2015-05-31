FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 31, 2015 / 10:58 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. gas prices edge up to $2.84 a gallon -survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in the United States rose 4 cents from two weeks ago to $2.84 a gallon, which was the highest since Nov. 21, the Lundberg survey released on Sunday showed.

The average price per gallon in the week ended May 29 was about 85 cents lower than a year ago.

Rising crude prices, refinery maintenance and other factors that caused the recent spike in gasoline prices have subsided, said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey.

“Prices have peaked or will likely peak,” she said.

Refinery capacity was about 93.6 percent in the latest week, 3 percentage points higher than a year earlier, she added.

Nationally, among the panel of U.S. cities included in the survey, the cheapest gasoline was found in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.36 a gallon, while Los Angeles had the most expensive at $3.83. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

