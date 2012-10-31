US grants clean gasoline waiver to 16 states in Sandy's wake

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. environmental regulator temporarily waived clean gasoline requirements through Nov. 20 for 16 states on the eastern seaboard including New York and New Jersey to help ease a supply crunch after super storm Sandy hit the region.

“I have determined that an ‘extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance’ exists that will prevent the distribution of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers,” Lisa Jackson, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a letter on Wednesday to governors of the states. They had requested a waiver of requirements to sell reformulated gasoline (RFG) sold in smog-plagued regions of the country.