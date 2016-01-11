FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Average U.S. gasoline price falls 1 cent over three weeks -survey
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 11, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Average U.S. gasoline price falls 1 cent over three weeks -survey

Elizabeth Dilts

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in the United States fell 1 cent over the past three weeks to $2.05, according to a Lundberg survey released on Sunday.

The price was 15 cents lower than this time last year and nearly the lowest in seven years as the tumbling price of oil continues to drag prices downward, said survey publisher Trilby Lundberg.

Another factor contributing to low prices at the pump is ample gasoline inventories as U.S. refiners continue to churn out products, Lundberg said.

The high production levels, which were most noticeable following Jan. 6, have contributed to falling wholesale gasoline prices, Lundberg said.

“These price cuts from U.S. refiners going into wholesale gasoline markets are on their way to retail pumps,” she said. “We can expect a few pennies decline over the next several days at the pump.”

In the Lundberg panel of large cities in 48 states, the low average retail price was in St. Louis, Missouri, at $1.64 per gallon, and the high was Los Angeles, at $3.01 a gallon. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.