FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunnel replacement in trans-Hudson rail project could cost $10 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Tunnel replacement in trans-Hudson rail project could cost $10 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The tunnel replacement portion of the Gateway trans-Hudson River project could cost $10 billion, according to early estimates, Patrick Foye, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said at a board meeting on Thursday.

Foye told the public meeting the figure was “very” preliminary. The total cost of the project has been reported to be around $20 billion, although experts at national rail network Amtrak have said it is too early to have an accurate estimate. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.