Tunnel replacement in trans-Hudson rail project could cost $10 bln

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The tunnel replacement portion of the Gateway trans-Hudson River project could cost $10 billion, according to early estimates, Patrick Foye, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said at a board meeting on Thursday.

Foye told the public meeting the figure was “very” preliminary. The total cost of the project has been reported to be around $20 billion, although experts at national rail network Amtrak have said it is too early to have an accurate estimate. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)