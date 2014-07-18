FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to sign order Monday barring federal discrimination against gays
July 18, 2014 / 7:32 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to sign order Monday barring federal discrimination against gays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will sign an executive order on Monday barring federal contractors from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, senior administration officials said.

The White House said last month that Obama would issue the order but declined to give details on its content or the timing of when he would do so.

Officials told reporters on Friday that Obama’s move would update two previous orders about discrimination already on the books. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)

