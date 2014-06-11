Los Angeles tops list as most LGBT-friendly U.S. city

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Los Angeles tops the list of U.S. cities most friendly to lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people, according to a newly compiled “Queer Index” released on Wednesday by an online news site.

New York, San Francisco and Des Moines followed, said Vocativ, a site that uses its technology to mine Internet data.

Los Angeles ranked especially high for couples but also has a “healthy dating pool,” it said. New York remains a “mecca for gay and gender-variant youth,” while San Francisco “has a queer heart that keeps on ticking.”

Calling the No. 4 ranking of Des Moines a “major jaw-dropper,” Vocativ said the Iowa city earned points for an inclusive attitude toward adoption and marriage equality.

Vocativ said it compiled data relevant to LGBT life in the nation’s 100 most populous metropolitan areas to measure 16 factors such as same-sex marriage laws, hate crimes and hate groups, gay-friendly businesses, accessibility to adoption and hookup opportunities.

“Let’s face it: A great many places across America are still not that welcoming of the LGBT community,” it wrote. “But there are beacons of hope - as well as cities quietly changing - and hence, the Queer Index was born.”

Among other cities on the list were Chattanooga, Tennessee, at No. 21 with a gay city council member and domestic partnership benefits for city employees, and Buffalo, New York, at No. 34 with a popular Pride Parade, no hate crimes and galleries and cinemas that cater to a gay population, it said.

The full list of cities:

1. Los Angeles

2. New York

3. San Francisco

4. Des Moines

5. Chicago

6. Seattle

7. Albany, New York

8. Rochester, New York

9. Denver

10. Madison, Wisconsin

11. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

12. Hartford, Connecticut

13. Providence, Rhode Island

14. San Diego, California

15. Washington, D.C.

16. Portland, Oregon

17. San Jose, California

18. Boston

19. Sacramento, California

20. Minneapolis

21. Chattanooga, Tennessee

22. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

23. Honolulu

24. Riverside, California

25. Las Vegas

26. Worcester, Massachusetts

27. Fresno, California

28. Philadelphia

29. Stockton, California

30. Atlanta

31. New Haven, Connecticut

32. Syracuse, New York

33. Bakersfield, California

34. Buffalo, New York

35. Oxnard, California (Editing by Jim Loney)