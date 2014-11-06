FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 6th Circuit upholds gay marriage bans in several states
November 6, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. 6th Circuit upholds gay marriage bans in several states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld gay marriage bans in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, reversing a recent trend in the federal courts to strike down such bans.

The ruling by the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals is the first ruling by a federal appeals court upholding bans on same-sex marriage. When the Supreme Court in October refused to intervene in the issue, all other appellate courts that had weighed in had struck down state bans on gay marriage.

This new decision could force a showdown at the Supreme Court and lead to a nationwide ruling on the constitutionality of such bans.

