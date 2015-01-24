Federal judge strikes down Alabama gay marriage ban

Jan 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge struck down Alabama’s ban on gay marriage as unconstitutional on Friday, clearing the way for the conservative southern state to become the 37th U.S. state where gay marriage is legal.

In her ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Callie Granade found that the ban does not further Alabama’s goal of protecting the ties between children and their biological parents, and that it is harmful the children of same-sex parents. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)