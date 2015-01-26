Judge puts Alabama same-sex marriages on hold after striking down ban

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Same-sex couples in Alabama will have to put their wedding plans on hold after a federal judge issued a two-week stay on her ruling that struck down the state’s laws banning gay marriages, including those performed legally in other states.

U.S. District Court Judge Callie Granade said in an order issued on Sunday that she would give the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals until Feb. 9 to decide whether gay marriages should continue to be delayed in the state.

The stay came two days after Granade ruled that Alabama’s prohibition on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, clearing the way for the conservative southern state to become the 37th U.S. state to allow same-sex couples to wed.

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange immediately asked for a stay, arguing it was best to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decides later this year whether states can ban gay marriage.

Strange said allowing same-sex marriages in Alabama before then would cause confusion and harm to the state if laws barring those unions ultimately are upheld.

Granade, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, said on Sunday the state was unlikely to succeed on appeal.

Same-sex couples will be the ones potentially harmed until they are allowed to marry and have their marriages that were performed in other states recognized in Alabama, she said.

“As long as a stay is in place, same-sex couples and their families remain in a state of limbo with respect to adoption, child care and custody, medical decisions, employment and health benefits, future tax implications, inheritance and many other rights associated with marriage,” Granade wrote. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Susan Heavey)