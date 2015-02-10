Gay rights advocates in Alabama sue for right to marriage licenses

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gay rights advocates in Alabama have asked a U.S. judge to force a local judge to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Tuesday, a day after officials in most of the state refused to grant the licenses in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawyers for the couples filed suit against Mobile County Probate Court Judge Don Davis late on Monday and were working to add additional plaintiffs to the suit on Tuesday, said David Kennedy, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Mobile County, home to Mobile, the state’s third-largest city, was the most populous of those refusing to provide marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, and Kennedy said Granade could apply her order to other counties.

Advocates said they hoped U.S. District Court Judge Callie Granade, a President George W. Bush appointee who struck down the state’s ban on gay marriage as unconstitutional in a ruling that took effect on Monday, would make a swift ruling in the latest lawsuit.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a strong signal in favor of gay marriage, refused on Monday to grant a request by Alabama’s Republican attorney general to keep the weddings on hold until the high court decides later this year whether laws banning gay matrimony violate the U.S. Constitution.

But Roy Moore, the conservative chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, ordered state judges to defy Granade’s ruling and uphold the state’s gay marriage ban.

Probate judges in more than 50 of the state’s 67 counties declined to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Monday, gay-rights advocates said, many by keeping their marriage license operations closed altogether.

Most legal experts say the state judges will ultimately have little choice but to follow the federal court’s ruling. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Sandra Maler)