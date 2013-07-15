RPT-California Supreme Court refuses to stop gay weddings in state

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The California Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid to stop gay weddings in the state while same sex marriage opponents try to salvage a voter-approved ban on the nuptials, according to the high court’s docket.

California voters passed the wedding ban, known as Proposition 8, in 2008 but a San Francisco federal judge struck down the initiative as unconstitutional.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that backers of the ban did not have the legal right to appeal.