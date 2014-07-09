CORRECTED-Judge strikes down Colorado gay marriage ban, stays ruling

(Corrects that Crabtree is a state judge, not federal)

DENVER, July 9 (Reuters) - A state judge struck down Colorado’s gay marriage ban on Wednesday, saying the prohibition violated constitutional rights, but put his ruling on hold pending appeal.

Adams County District Court Judge Scott Crabtree said in his decision that the ban, approved by voters in 2006, conflicted with the fundamental right to marry.

Crabtree’s ruling follows several recent decisions by federal judges who struck down states’ bans on same-sex nuptials and stayed their rulings pending appeals to higher courts. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)