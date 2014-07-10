FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado judge backs county clerk over gay marriage licenses
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
July 10, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Colorado judge backs county clerk over gay marriage licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, July 10 (Reuters) - A state judge in Colorado ruled on Thursday that the Boulder County clerk can continue to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, denying a motion by the state’s attorney general who said a prohibition on gay weddings remained in force.

A day after hearing from both sides in the case, Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman rejected the state’s call for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the elected county clerk, Hillary Hall. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.