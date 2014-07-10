Colorado judge backs county clerk over gay marriage licenses

DENVER, July 10 (Reuters) - A state judge in Colorado ruled on Thursday that the Boulder County clerk can continue to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, denying a motion by the state’s attorney general who said a prohibition on gay weddings remained in force.

A day after hearing from both sides in the case, Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman rejected the state’s call for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the elected county clerk, Hillary Hall. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)