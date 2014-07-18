FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court orders Denver to stop issuing gay marriage licenses
#Target LGBT
July 18, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Court orders Denver to stop issuing gay marriage licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, July 18 (Reuters) - Colorado’s Supreme Court ordered the Denver County clerk on Friday to stop issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples pending the resolution of an appeal by the state’s attorney general.

Denver County Clerk Debra Johnson began handing out the permits to gay couples on July 10, hours after a state judge backed the clerk in Boulder, another Colorado county, who has issued more than 120 of the licenses since late June.

Friday’s ruling did not cover the clerk in Boulder, nor her counterpart in Pueblo County, the third county which has been issuing marriage permits to gay couples.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Eric Beech

