DENVER, July 29 (Reuters) - Colorado’s highest court ordered the clerk in Boulder County on Tuesday to stop issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples while it rules on an appeal by the state’s attorney-general.

The Colorado Supreme Court said the clerk, Hillary Hall, was stayed from issuing anymore of the permits pending resolution of that appeal. Hall’s office has issued licenses to almost 200 gay couples since late last month. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)