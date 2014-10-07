Colorado Supreme Court lifts stays in gay marriages cases

DENVER, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday removed stays it had imposed in two gay marriages cases, clearing the way for the state’s county clerks to issue licenses to same-sex couples wanting to wed.

Two Colorado counties not bound by those stays already began issuing licenses on Monday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court let stand lower court rulings declaring bans on gay nuptials in five other states unconstitutional.

Boulder County Clerk Hillary Hall, whose office had been stopped from giving out licenses by the state’s Supreme Court, welcomed the court’s decision to dismiss the orders.

“This is a wonderful day for Colorado and especially for couples and their families who have been denied this fundamental right for far too long,” Hall said in a statement.

The clerks of Pueblo and Larimer counties began giving licenses to gay couples on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review U.S. appellate rulings that struck down gay marriage prohibitions in Utah, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Colorado falls within the same federal appellate region, the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit, as Utah and Oklahoma, so appeals court decisions overturning the bans in those states ultimately hold sway in Colorado as well.

Colorado’s Republican attorney general, John Suthers, said on Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court decision “clears the way” for gay marriage in the state, and that he will no longer defend its voter-passed constitutional amendment which defines marriage as exclusively between one man and one woman. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Keith Cofffman; Editing by Doina Chiacu)