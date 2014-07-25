FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State judge strikes down Florida's gay marriage ban, stays ruling
July 25, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

State judge strikes down Florida's gay marriage ban, stays ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, July 25 (Reuters) - A state judge in Florida on Friday struck down the state’s prohibition on same-sex marriages, saying it violated the due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution, but immediately stayed the ruling pending appeal.

The ruling by Circuit Court Judge Sarah Zabel in Miami-Dade County is the latest in a series of decisions by state and federal judges who have knocked down state bans on gay marriage, but then put their rulings on hold pending appeal. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
