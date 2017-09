TAMPA, Fla., Dec 3 (Reuters) - Same-sex marriages could begin in Florida in early January after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Wednesday declined to extend a stay issued by a federal judge who struck down the state’s ban on gay marriage.

The ruling would permit same-sex marriages to begin after the stay expires at the end of the day on Jan. 5, 2015.

State officials could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to extend the stay. (Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Sandra Maler)