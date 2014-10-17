FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge strikes down Arizona's ban on gay marriage
October 17, 2014

Federal judge strikes down Arizona's ban on gay marriage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A federal judge has struck down Arizona’s ban on gay marriage, declaring it unconstitutional in a move that marks the latest in a series of victories for supporters of same-sex matrimony in America, court papers showed on Friday.

U.S. District Judge John Sedwick, in a ruling made public on Friday, wrote that Arizona restrictions on gay marriage were “unconstitutional by virtue of the fact that they deny same-sex couples the equal protection of the law.” (Reporting by David Schwartz, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

