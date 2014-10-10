Idaho clerk begins issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A county clerk in Idaho began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a stay on an appeals court ruling that overturned a ban on gay matrimony in the state.

Susan Petersen, the clerk of Latah County in northwest Idaho, said she had issued a license after getting guidance from county legal advisers, and would continue to grant requests for licenses until her office closes for the day.

“I just issued a license at 4:04 p.m. this afternoon,” she said.