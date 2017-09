July 1 (Reuters) - Indiana must recognize the 2013 same-sex marriage between a terminally ill woman and her spouse, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The appeals court has stayed same-sex marriages in Indiana pending the state’s appeal of a ruling earlier in June that its ban on gay nuptials is unconstitutional, but granted the emergency request by Amy Sandler and her ailing spouse Nikole Quasney. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler)