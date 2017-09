June 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday put on hold a judge’s ruling striking down Indiana’s ban on gay marriage, pending an appeal of the case.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision after the state’s attorney general asked for a stay of the ruling by a U.S. district judge who on Wednesday ruled the state’s gay marriage ban was unconstitutional and ordered officials to start issuing marriage licenses. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)