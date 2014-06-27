UPDATE 1-U.S. court puts ruling overturning Indiana's gay marriage ban on hold

(Adds number of gay marriages performed in biggest county, background)

June 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday put on hold a judge’s ruling striking down Indiana’s ban on gay marriage pending an appeal of the case.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago took the action after Indiana’s attorney general asked for a stay of the ruling by the U.S. district judge who on Wednesday ruled the state’s gay marriage ban was unconstitutional and ordered officials to start issuing marriage licenses.

The move by the appeals court came after officiants in Marion County, which includes Indianapolis and is the most populous county in Indiana, performed 120 weddings of same-sex couples on Friday alone, Angie Nussmeyer, spokeswoman for the county clerk’s office, said in an email.

In making the ruling to strike down Indiana’s ban on gay marriage, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Richard Young on Wednesday said the state’s ban violated the due process and equal protection clauses in the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment.

The decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday followed similar moves by other federal appeals courts to put on hold lower court rulings granting gay men and women the right to marry until the issue can be decided on appeal.

On Wednesday, the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Utah could not ban gay couples from marrying, but it placed its decision on hold pending an anticipated appeal, and the state attorney general’s office said it would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)