Kansas ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional -U.S. judge

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Kansas ban on same-sex marriage violates the U.S. Constitution and must be overturned, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Crabtree granted a preliminary injunction on behalf of same-sex couples who had challenged the state’s ban on gay marriage and put the ruling on hold until Nov. 11 to give Kansas an opportunity to appeal.

The decision, if upheld, would add to more than a dozen states where same-sex marriage has become legal since the U.S. Supreme Court said on Oct. 6 that it would not review recent U.S. appeals court decisions that struck down state bans. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Kansas; Editing by Jim Loney)