Kentucky county clerk will issue, but not authorize, marriage licenses

MOREHEAD, Ky., Sept 14 (Reuters) - The county clerk from Kentucky who was jailed after refusing to issue marriage licenses said on Monday licenses will be issued by her office but will include wording that it is being done under the authority of a federal court judge, not by her.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis told a news conference she had doubts about the validity of those licenses, which she said would be an “act of disobedience” to God for her to issue. (Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Kentucky; Writing by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Susan Heavey)