U.S. judge stays order for Kentucky clerk on gay marriage licenses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - A federal judge in Kentucky on Monday said he would give a county clerk time to appeal before her office needs to start issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning in his ruling said he was temporarily staying his order for the office of Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis to resume issuing marriage licenses while the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati weighs her appeal.

Davis, who has refused to issue any marriage licenses since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in late June legalizing gay marriage, had sought a complete stay of Bunning’s order for the office to resume its duties, but Bunning rejected that request on Monday.

“While Judge Bunning isn’t going to change his mind, he at least is going to give her an opportunity to pursue that relief in the 6th Circuit,” said Roger Gannam, Davis’s attorney.

Gannam added his office will file an emergency motion to the appeals court within 24 hours seeking a complete stay allowing Davis to continue to not issue any marriage licenses.

In asking Bunning to delay his order to process same-sex marriage licenses, Davis said on Friday in court documents filed by her attorneys that processing such applications would violate her religious beliefs.