U.S. Supreme Court denies Kentucky clerk request on gay marriage licenses
#Target LGBT
August 31, 2015 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court denies Kentucky clerk request on gay marriage licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down a Kentucky county clerk’s request for an emergency order allowing her to continue to deny marriage licenses to same-sex couples while she appeals a federal judge’s order requiring her to do so.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis has refused to issue any marriage licenses since the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that same-sex couples had the right to marry under the U.S. Constitution, arguing that it violates her religious beliefs. (Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Sandra Maler)

